Liverpool are in FA Cup action for the first time this season at Aston Villa tonight. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.
Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup Live Stream Online
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways in the FA Cup when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park in the small hours on Saturday.
Though currently leading the Premier League table, Liverpool’s dip in form of late has been a concern. They have been winless in their last three matches and the FA Cup fixture may turn out to be more than a handful against a Villa side that has been impressive this season under manager Dean Smith.
In fact, the last time the two teams met in the Premier League last year, Aston Villa stunned the reigning English champions 7-2. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Liverpool FA Cup match and the other round 3 fixtures live.
Liverpool’s famed attacking troika – Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino – will once again be the centre of attraction but Klopp may be tempted to rest one or two of his stars keeping an eye on next week’s crucial league tie against Manchester United.
The Reds, though, will be spread thin defensively with several first-choice defenders, including Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, out with injuries.
Villa, meanwhile, are comfortably placed in the league table and are expected to field a strong team, including star midfielder Jack Grealish.
Reigning FA Cup champions Arsenal face Premier League peers Newcastle United FC in the third round, while Manchester United host Championship side Watford.
FA Cup fixtures for round 3 and live match times for India
All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Saturday, January 9
Aston Villa vs Liverpool – 1:15 AM IST
Wolves vs Crystal Palace – 1:15 AM IST
Everton vs Rotherham – 5:30 PM IST
Boreham Wood vs Millwall – 5:30 PM IST
Luton Town vs Reading – 5:30 PM IST
Nottingham City vs Cardiff City – 5:30 PM IST
Norwich City vs Coventry – 5:30 PM IST
Chorley vs Derby County – 5:45 PM IST
Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster – 8:30 PM IST
Blackpool vs West Brom – 8:30 PM IST
Wycombe vs Preston – 8:30 PM IST
QPR vs Fulham – 8:30 PM IST
Stevenage vs Swansea – 8:30 PM IST
Burnley vs MK Dons – 8:30 PM IST
Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United – 8:30 PM IST
Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth – 8:30 PM IST
Stoke City vs Leicester City – 8:30 PM IST
Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 8:30 PM IST
Arsenal vs Newcastle – 11:00 PM IST
Brentford vs Middlesbrough – 11:30 PM IST
Huddersfield vs Plymouth Argyle – 11:30 PM IST
Sunday, January 10
Manchester United vs Watford – 1:30 AM IST
Southampton vs Shrewsbury – 1:30 AM IST
Crawley Town vs Leeds United – 7:00 PM IST
Bristol City vs Portsmouth – 7:00 PM IST
Cheltenham vs Mansfield Town – 7:00 PM IST
Chelsea vs Morecambe – 7:00 PM IST
Manchester City vs Birmingham – 7:00 PM IST
Barnsley vs Tranmere – 7:00 PM IST
Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur – 10:30 PM IST
Monday, January 11
Newport County vs Brighton – 1:15 AM IST
Stockport vs West Ham United – 1:30 AM IST
Where to watch the FA Cup live in India?
Select FA Cup round 3 fixtures, including Aston Villa vs Liverpool, will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels.
Live streaming of select FA Cup matches will be available on Sony Liv.