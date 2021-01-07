Watch Man United vs Man City EFL Cup 2021 Live and TV guide, Streams Free Carabao Cup semi-final Game 2021.Man United vs Man City Game 2021 Live Streams FREE: Carabao Cup semi-final Online TV Coverage

All you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final showdown between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Manchester City are gearing up to go head-to-head for a place in the Carabao Cup final.

United and City will face off at Old Trafford in the last four of the competition as they bid to reach Wembley.

The winners will take on either Tottenham Hotspur or Championship side Brentford in the final later this year.

So far, United have knocked out Luton Town, Brighton and Everton, while City have seen off Bournemouth, Burnley and Arsenal.

Ahead of the United v City game, here is some key information…

Manchester United v Manchester City is being played on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The match is taking place at Old Trafford, kicking off at 7.45pm.

What TV channel is Manchester United v Manchester City on?

The tie is being shown live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will be on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels, starting from 7pm.

Can I live stream Manchester United v Manchester City?

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can stream the game on the go using the either the designated Sky Sports app or Sky Go. Both are available on Apple and Android.

Alternatively, fans can stream the match through NOW TV provided they have a Sports Pass, which is available for a day, week or month.

The NOW TV app is available on smart phones, tablets, some smart TVs and games consoles including PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Team news

United striker Edinson Cavani is suspended as he serves the second of a three-match ban, while defender Victor Lindelof remains a doubt due to a chronic back problem.

Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are both still sidelined by injury.

Dean Henderson could replace David De Gea in goal, having played in all previous rounds of the competition so far this season.