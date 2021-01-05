Crackstreams IIHF World Juniors Canada vs Russia Live Stream Reddit – Watch Canada vs. Russia IIHF NHL Streams, Start Time, Date, Venue, Buffstreams, Twitter, Results and News. What TV channel is Canada vs. Russia on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors semifinals. The 2021 World Junior Championship is retreading 2020. In the first semifinal of the night, it’s a rematch of last year’s gold-medal game that saw the Canadians score three unanswered goals to come back and beat the Russians. On Monday, the stakes are high once again as the winner plays for gold and the loser can either win bronze or nothing at all.

Canada has six players from that squad including Dylan Cozens who has a 2021 tournament-best seven goals and defenseman Jamie Drysdale who was asked at Sunday’s team availability if he thinks there will be any emotional carryover from last year.

“100 percent I think there will be carryover,” he said matter of factly. “We played each other in the finals last year so, obviously, we want to maintain where we’re at and we obviously want to come out on top. But in saying that, obviously feel like they’re gonna have something to prove because we came out on top last year. I think it’ll be a really good game on both ends and I think everyone’s looking forward to playing in that game. It should be a really exciting, hard-fought game.”

These two teams did meet up in a pre-tournament tune-up that saw Canada win but was overshadowed by captain Kirby Dach’s wrist injury causing him to miss the tournament. It should be noted that in that game, the Canadians lone goal (it was a 1-0 finish) was not against Yaroslav Askarov who they’re expected to face on Monday night.

Here’s how to watch Canada and Russia go toe-to-toe with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line.

How to watch Canada vs. Russia

TV channel (Canada): TSN

Live stream (Canada): TSN Live

TV channel (USA): NHL Network

Canada vs. Russia: When is puck drop?

Date: Monday, Jan. 4

Time: 6 p.m. ET

With the mercury of excitement soaring regarding the IIHF World Junior Championships 2021, every ice-hockey enthusiast is waiting with bated breath to watch the thrilling encounter between Russia and Canada. Though Russia has suffered a big blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has lost some of the key members in the squad, the rest of the players will be looking to go for glory and make their presence count in the tournament.

Where can I watch the World Juniors?

World Junior Championship games are only available on NHL Network in the Russia, which has plans to televise every game for the first time ever.

How can I stream World Juniors 2021?

Tune in to the World Juniors on TSN 1040 from December 26 to January 5. You can also catch each game LIVE on the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Can you watch World Juniors on NHL TV?

NHL Network is your place for the World Juniors!

How to watch Canada vs Russia IIHF World Juniors 2021 live stream?

For all those enquiring about the options of watching the encounter between Russia and Canada live, there are a set of choices and you can select that alternative which suits you perfectly.