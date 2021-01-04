Canada faced its biggest test of the 2021 IIHF World Juniors to date on New Year’s Eve and handed Finland a 4-1 loss. Now it’s the quarterfinals and the stakes are raised.
The Canadians will face off against the Czech Republic, which finished fourth in Group B but pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the preliminary round when it beat the Russians 2-0.
“People don’t give enough credit to the Czechs,” Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said. “[They] were in the pool with the U.S., Sweden and the Russians, they have only two players on their full roster who are not in the plus. Everybody else is even or plus. That’s playing against the elite opponent night after night, so that shows how good they were at 5-on-5. . . . It’s important to first not give them the chance to get them on their power play and then the second is to make sure we know how good they are at 5-on-5. They’re a really good 5-on-5 team. An elite country. So we need to make sure we are humble and we go into that game knowing full well it will be a tough match.”
WORLD JUNIORS QFs: Predictions, odds, X-factors, breakdowns
Canada’s offense has been rolling even while going through the adversity of putting double-digit shots on net but not scoring. Through four preliminary games, every skater has registered a point led by Dylan Cozens. One of six returnees from the 2020 gold medal-winning squad, Cozens has potted 11 points (six goals, five assists) and is tied for the goal-scoring lead in the tournament with American Trevor Zegras.
Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors quarterfinal meeting between Canada and the Czech Republic.
How to watch Canada vs. Czech Republic
- TV channel (Canada): TSN
- Live stream (Canada): TSN Live
- TV channel (USA): NHL Network
Canada vs. Czech Republic: When is puck drop?
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 2
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?
Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.
|Group A
|Group B
|Canada
|Russia
|Finland
|Sweden
|Switzerland
|USA
|Slovakia
|Czech Republic
|Germany
|Austria
Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship
(All times Eastern)
|FRIDAY, DEC. 25
|Switzerland vs. Slovakia
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Germany vs. Finland
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Russia vs. USA
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SATURDAY, DEC. 26
|Sweden vs. Czech Republic
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Germany vs. Canada
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|USA vs. Austria
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SUNDAY, DEC. 27
|Finland vs. Switzerland
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Canada
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Czech Republic vs. Russia
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|MONDAY, DEC. 28
|Austria vs. Sweden
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Slovakia vs. Germany
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|TUESDAY, DEC. 29
|USA vs. Czech Republic
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada vs. Switzerland
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Austria vs. Russia
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
|Finland vs. Slovakia
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Switzerland vs. Germany
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Russia vs. Sweden
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|THURSDAY, DEC. 31
|Czech Republic vs. Austria
|2 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Canada vs. Finland
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Sweden vs. United States
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|SATURDAY, JAN. 2
|QF: Russia vs. Germany
|Noon
|TSN, NHLN
|QF: Sweden vs. Finland
|3:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|QF: Canada vs. Czech Republic
|7 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|QF: USA vs. Slovakia
|10:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|MONDAY, JAN. 4
|Semifinal: Canada vs Russia
|6 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Semifinal: United States vs Finland
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|TUESDAY, JAN. 5
|Bronze-medal game
|5:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
|Gold-medal game
|9:30 p.m.
|TSN, NHLN
Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the last 10 years?
|Year
|Winner
|Host country
|2020
|Canada
|Czech Republic
|2019
|Finland
|Canada
|2018
|Canada
|United States
|2017
|United States
|Canada
|2016
|Finland
|Finland
|2015
|Canada
|Canada
|2014
|Finland
|Sweden
|2013
|United States
|Russia
|2012
|Sweden
|Canada
|2011
|Russia
|United States
Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Canada
|18
|9
|5
|32
|Russia*
|13
|13
|11
|37
|Finland
|5
|4
|6
|15
|United States
|4
|2
|6
|12
|Sweden
|2
|11
|6
|19
|Czech Republic+
|2
|5
|7
|14
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|1
* Includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS
+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia