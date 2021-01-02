The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day and runs through Jan. 5 with the end of the group stage wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

More than 100 NHL prospects will participate across 10 national teams including Canada’s Quinton Byfield (Kings), American Cole Caufield (Canadiens) and Germany’s Tim Stuetzle (Senators). They’ll be joined by the likes of Matthew Beniers (USA), Daniil Chayka (Russia) and Samuel Hlavaj (Slovakia), all top 2021 draft prospects. There’s even Brad Lambert (Finland) who is already being pegged as a top guy for 2022.

This page will serve as a daily guide to the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship from puck drop till the gold medal is handed out. Follow along for live scores, updates and a full TV schedule from every game, every day. You can also check out a preview of each team here .

Here’s the schedule for today’s 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship medal games, scores and how to watch every game live.

SATURDAY, JAN. 2 QF: Russia vs. Germany 12 p.m. TSN, NHLN QF: Finland vs. Sweden 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN QF: Canada vs. Czech Republic 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN QF: USA vs. Slovakia 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

2021 World Junior Championship standings

GROUP A

Team Wins Losses OTL Points 1. Canada 4 0 0 12 2. Finland 3 1 0 9 3. Germany 2 2 0 5 4. Slovakia 1 2 1 4 5. Switzerland 0 4 0 0

GROUP B

Team Wins Losses OTL Points 1. USA 3 1 0 9 2. Russia 3 1 0 8 3. Sweden 2 1 1 7 4. Czech Republic 2 2 0 6 5. Austria 0 4 0 0

Wins in regulation = 3 points

Overtime win = 2 points

Overtime loss = 1 point

Full 2021 World Junior Championship schedule

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY, DEC. 25 Slovakia 1, Switzerland 0 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Finland 5, Germany 3 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Russia 5, USA 3 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, DEC. 26 Sweden 7, Czech Republic 1 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada 16, Germany 2 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN USA 11, Austria 0 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SUNDAY, DEC. 27 Finland 4, Switzerland 1 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada 3, Slovakia 1 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Czech Republic 2, Russia 0 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, DEC. 28 Austria 0, Sweden 4 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Slovakia 3, Germany 4 (OT) 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 29 USA 7, Czech Republic 0 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada 10, Switzerland 0 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Austria 1, Russia 7 9:30 p.m. TSN WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30 Finland 6, Slovakia 0 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Switzerland 4, Germany 5 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Russia 4, Sweden 3 (OT) 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN THURSDAY, DEC. 31 Czech Republic 7, Austria 0 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada 4, Finland 1 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN USA 4, Sweden 0 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JAN. 2 QF: Russia vs. Germany 12 p.m. TSN, NHLN QF: Finland vs. Sweden 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN QF: Canada vs. Czech Republic 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN QF: USA vs. Slovakia 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, JAN. 4 Semifinal 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, JAN. 5 Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

