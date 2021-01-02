If we are set to learn anything from Saturday’s much-anticipated lightweight tilt in Dallas, it’s whether Ryan Garcia is merely a popular young boxer with nearly eight million Instagram followers or a 22-year-old fighter who is ready — right now — to take over the sport. Watch Boxing Fight Live Stream Online

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell fight details

Garcia-Campbell will be shown on DAZN in the UK and Ireland as the sports streaming service launches globally

Ryan Garcia meets Luke Campbell on Januay 2 in a fight to be shown on DAZN

The lightweight pair have talked up a potential clash for months but now face each other with the victor likely to face WBC regular lightweight champion Devin Haney.

How to watch Callum Smith vs Canelo Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell December 5 fight is off Ryan Garcia distracted by Jake Paul ahead of clash with Luke Campbell

At 33, Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) has a disappointing track record at the top of the division – losing in 2017 to Jorge Linares for the WBA title and then to Vasiliy Lomachenko in August 2019 – but has vastly more experience than the young Californian.

The 22-year-old American told Sky Sports that he was totally confident of victory, and could end his opponent’s career.

“This is his last chance, but I’m going to have to put the nail on the coffin now,” he said.

“I’m going to have to do that to him. He got a lot of quick chances. He got fast-tracked because he won the gold medal [in the 2012 Olympics].”

Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) then played down his rival’s chances of knocking him down, suggesting he does not have the strength to challenge him.

“I’m still the young gun coming up. I keep hearing that he’s going to knock me out.

“You couldn’t even knock out a 126-pounder in Loma. He’s not going to beat me.

“That’s just the facts of the matter. He’s talking a big game, but he’s going to learn real quick that I hit a lot harder than Loma.”

Campbell believes that his experience puts him at an advantage when it comes to the relatively green Garcia.

“Garcia has speed and power and a lot of social media fame but he also looks like he could take a good beating,” Campbell claimed.

“I still feel like a fresh up-and-comer but I am also ready to be the boogieman for these new kids on the block, I feel I am the toughest fight for all of these guys.”

Date:

January 2nd

Time:

8:00pm (GMT)

Where to Watch:

The Garcia vs. Campbell fight is available on DAZN in the U.K., Ireland and more than 200 countries and territories globally.

The DAZN app will be available globally on most internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles.

DAZN is also available on web browsers on DAZN.com.

The initial monthly U.K. price for a DAZN subscription is £1.99.

A monthly subscription in Ireland is €1.99.

In addition to Garcia vs. Campell, DAZN’s global platform will feature world championship boxing events, as well as an archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming including 40 DAYS, Saturday Fight Live and ONE NIGHT. Additional sports and programming will be added in 2021.

Click here to sign up or learn more about DAZN.

Garcia vs. Campbell was originally scheduled for Dec. 5, but following the news of Campbell’s positive COVID-19 test, the fight was pushed back to Jan. 2. The card will start at 22.00 GMT, with Garcia and Campbell expected to make their ring walks about 23.00 GMT.

