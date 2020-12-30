Wed. Dec 30th, 2020

2021 World Junior Hockey Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland — Lineups, start time, and TV schedule Updetes

Dec 29, 2020

Canada vs. Switzerland Live Ice Hockey 2021

How to watch

Puck drop: 6:00 PM EST / 3:00 PM PST
In Canada: TSN (English,) RDS (French)
In the United States: NHL Network
Live stream: TSN Direct, RDS Direct

Switzerland has become a mainstay at the World Juniors, dropping down a division just once since 1996. In recent years they had been at the top of the second tier of teams, with finishes of fourth and fifth in 2019 and 2020, respectively. This year is proving to be a difficult one for the country, however, yet to earn a point in the standings and sitting last in Group A.

Their game against Slovakia to start was a goalie battle in which their starter, Thibault Fatton, blinked first. Then they proved little threat to Finland in their second game, outshot 43-14 in a 4-1 loss. Now they face the squad that has the best goal differential of all through four days of action.

World Juniors Switzerland vs. Canada Live Stream: Schedule, start time, TV Channel for 2021 IIHF World Juniors Hockey Championship

Canada was kept honest by Slovakia on Sunday, coming away with just a 3-1 win. The team isn’t yet playing up to the capabilities of its full complement of first-round forwards. Today’s opponent won’t exactly force Canada to ramp up its play, but Switzerland will need an incredible effort if they hope to take advantage of that lack of cohesion.

Team Canada projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#10 Dylan Holloway #17 Connor McMichael #22 Dylan Cozens
#29 Jack Quinn #19 Quinton Byfield #12 Jakob Pelletier
#20 Dawson Mercer #16 Ryan Suzuki #26 Philip Tomasino
#11 Cole Perfetti #15 Alex Newhook #18 Peyton Krebs
#9 Connor Zary

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
#4 Bowen Byram #6 Jamie Drysdale
#5 Thomas Harley #2 Braden Schneider
#21 Kaiden Guhle #27 Justin Barron
#8 Jordan Spence

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
#1 Devon Levi #31 Dylan Garand

Team Switzerland projected roster

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#8 Simon Knak #14 Lorenzo Canonica #28 Ray Fust
#13 Valentin Hofer #12 Dario Allenspach #9 Attilio Biasca
#11 Lionel Marchand #10 Elvis Schläpfer #20 Stefano Bottini
#15 Ronny Dähler #19 Keanu Derungs #27 Gaétan Jobin

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
#5 Giancarlo Chanton #18 Iñaki Baragano
#24 Noah Meier #23 Cédric Fiedler
#2 Bastian Guggenheim #4 Noah Delémont
#26 Rocco Pezzullo #21 Nathan Vouardoux

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
#29 Thibault Fatton #1 Noah Patenaude

