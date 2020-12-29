Global Refinery Catalyst Market is expected to reach $5.59 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Refinery Catalyst Market include Albemarle Corporation, Anten Chemicals, Axens, BASF SE, Chempack, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant International Ltd, Criterion Catalysts & Technologies L.P., Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited, Exxon Mobile Corporation, Filtra Catalyst and Chemicals, Haldor Topsoe, Honeywell UOP LLC, Johnson Matthey Plc and W. R. Grace.

Increasing energy consumption and stringent environmental regulations are the major factors driving the market growth. However, diminishing crude oil reserves is restraining the market growth.

Refinery catalysts are chemical compounds, which are added in refining processes of petroleum. Usually, petroleum produced through fractional distillation of crude, takes more time and fails to meet the demand and does not meet quality standards. They help to increase the conversion of petroleum refinery and reduce the time required to produce through distillation.

Based on ingredient, the zeolites segment is likely to have a huge demand as they widely used as adsorbents and catalysts owing to their porosity and large surface area. They are extensively used refinery materials, owing to their characteristics to provide micro porosity and adjustable acidity, thus making it ideal for petrochemical applications.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising population and regulations related to environment. The increasing developments in amount of production of oil in refineries in developing countries of the region are providing growth opportunities for the market in the region.

Types Covered:

• Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

• Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalysts

• Hydroprocessing Catalysts

• Dispersed Catalyst

• Supported Catalyst

• Other Types

Ingredients Covered:

• Chemical Compounds

• Zeolites

• Metals

Applications Covered:

• Chemical Processing

• Environmental Safety

• Petroleum Refining

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

