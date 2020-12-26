Global Problem Management Software Market is expected to reach $4,248 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Problem Management Software Market include Atlassian, Axios, BMC Software Inc, Cherwell Software, Freshworks Inc, Halo Service Desk, IBM Corporation, Ivanti, ServiceNow, Soft Expert, SolarWinds, Sunrise Software Limited, Team Quest Corporation, Zendesk, and Zoho Corporation Private Limited.

The rise in the adoption of problem management software is the major factor in propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of implementation is hampering the market growth.

Problem management software is the key support software, focusing mainly on proactively analyzing needs to notice a recurring pattern and diagnosing the underlying root cause for a problem. Problem management software helps organizations reduce the business impact of service disruptions, and avoid future disruptions. This software also helps IT investigate the root cause of an occurrence through structured problem analysis, and then document solutions and workarounds in the knowledge base.

Based on the application, the healthcare segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption of IoT in the healthcare industry and an increasing number of instruments with software applications in the industry are the key factor contributing towards the high growth of the segment in the global problem management software market.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to a bulky number of the manufacturing base, growing adoption of problem management software in the retail and banking industry. Moreover, the increasing economy of the region is the key factor contributing to the high growth of problem management software market in the Asia Pacific region.

Products Covered:

• Deployment and Integration

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Components Covered:

• Services

• Software

Deployment Types Covered:

• On-premise

• Cloud

Sales Channels Covered:

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• Aftermarket

Applications Covered:

• Third-party Planners

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Government

• Education

• Corporate

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

