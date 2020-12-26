Global DC Power Supplies Market is expected to reach $611.05 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in DC Power Supplies Market include Artesyn Embedded Power, Acopian, AIM-TTI, Sophpower Electronics, Good Will Instrument, AMETEK, Chroma ATE, Keysight Technologies, Itech Electronic, Tektronix, Matsusada Precision, Kikusui Electronics, Adaptive Power Systems, Zenone Elettronica, TDK Lambda, Mean Well, Rohde & Schwarz, Magna-Power, Regatron, and B&K Precision.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand for energy-efficient DC power supplies, growing demand for DC power supplies in IoT test applications, and rise in demand for AC-DC power supplies. However, imposition of regional/country-wise regulatory compliance and safety standards is likely to hamper the market.

DC power supplies are power supplies which produce an output DC voltage. Power supplies are devices that deliver electric power to one or several loads. They generate the output power by converting an input signal into an output signal (in this case, a DC output). DC power supplies use AC mains electricity as an energy source.

By output power, the high output (100–250 kW) segment is expected to be the significant-growing market during the forecast period, due to the requirement to test the products that undergo harsh, rugged and extensive environmental conditions for operational duties by military & avionics is expected to drive the growth for the high output power supplies. The high output power supplies are mainly the programmable ones primarily used to for automotive test equipment (ATE), semiconductor fabrications, aerospace & military, energy storage, and others. A few key features of these high output power supplies are consistent controls, broad voltage-current range, high frequency, and enhanced design.

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the growing wireless communication & infrastructure and aerospace & defense segment in countries such as the US & Canada is likely to boost the demand of DC power supplies market in the region. Moreover, expansion of wireless network & the advancements in medical equipment in the US along with stringent energy efficiency regulations and standards for power electronic products in the US and Canada are likely to contribute to the growth of the DC power supplies market.

Output Power Covered:

• High Output (100–250 kW)

• Medium Output (10–100 kW)

• Low Output (Up to 10 kW)

Types Covered:

• DC-DC

• AC-DC

Products Covered:

• Multiple-output

• Single-output

Applications Covered:

• Energy

• Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

• Aerospace, Defense, & Government Services

• Automotive

• Industrial Electronics

• Consumer Electronics

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

