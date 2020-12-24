Internet is bread and butter for today’s generation. You cannot live without it whether at home or commuting to your office. Think of anything and you will come to know that without the internet, you would not be able to do many tasks including streaming, gaming, scheduling, project management, etc. However, with so many utilities and the ease it offers, you have to pay the price. The price would be enough to suck out a major portion of your savings every month.

On the contrary, when we talk about cheap internet, it is normally perceived as bad internet with slow speed and poor service. That is not true in all scenarios, as you can find internet connections in your area available at low cost and great speeds. Cable internet is one of the cheapest types of internet connection you would ever get with speed ranging from 100Mbps for $50 per month.

The majority of internet users are worried about their monthly bills because no one knows when the extra and hidden charges are added up in the bill. With plenty of options available, choosing the right one isn’t as easy as it seems to be. Let’s have an overview of what is cheap internet and the best internet plans you can try out.

What is Cheap Internet?

Cheap internet does not mean that you have to compromise on the quality and speed of the internet. It means that you get high-speed internet well under $50. There was a time when $50 looked too expensive, but now things have changed after ISPs charge anywhere from $70 to $100 per month.

In our opinion, an internet plan below $50 per month is cheap internet. The price range is well within the means of low-income households and a good value for money without sacrificing much.

However, the prices may differ with the type of connection and so does the speed. For instance, you would get DSL and Cable internet at a lower price as compared to fiber internet. Moreover, the speed range can vary from one connection to another.

The moment you think of cheap and affordable internet, what comes to your mind. Probably for most of us, it would be a price. But in our opinion, it is the value of money and perks being offered to you at the price that you could afford. For instance, if the price is affordable, but the speed is not even closer to what’s being advertised and services aren’t optimal, there is no use for cheap internet.

Why You Need Cheap Internet?

Everyone needs the internet for whatever purpose, whether it be for entertainment or work. However, the number of people living in a household also determines the type of connection needed. For instance, if you are a single person who needs the internet just for checking emails, browsing websites, socializing, and watching videos on YouTube, you don’t need to waste money on getting a 300Mbps plan.

However, if you are having a large household with plenty of internet users, you might need something around 100Mbps along with other perks. Some of the cable providers also offer cable TV with high-speed internet to help you save some money. Just take a look at Spectrum promotions offering single play, double play, and triple-play packages without long-term contracts or data limits.

How to get Cheap Internet without Hassle?

The need for the internet and its speed has never been so high as today. Even though it can put a hole in our wallet, yet we are willing to pay to get connected to the world. Here are some tips to get cheap internet, if you haven’t found one yet.

Search for Service Providers in Your Area

You can find plenty of internet service providers in your area by typing in your zip code. However, the fact is that not every service provider offers you the same value for money and perks as others. Moreover, it is also possible that the prices will differ in different regions for the same service provider. Make sure to find out the best ones in your area and compare the plans. You will find a huge difference in the plans and will be able to get hands-on with the cheapest one.

Reduce Your Speed

Internet service providers offer plenty of plans falling within different price ranges. It is not better to opt for a high one always. People nowadays pay higher internet bills without knowing their requirements. It is important to find how many devices are going to be connected to the network and what will be the main purpose.

For instance, if you and your family members just need an internet connection for checking emails, browsing the web, and watching YouTube videos, you might not need more than 30Mbps speed. However, if everyone in your house loves to play games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Pub G along with streaming 4K videos, you need to consider at least a 100Mbps download plan.

The point here is that if you need only a 30Mbps connection rather than 100Mbps then why pay more for it. At least you won’t be complaining in the future about the hike in bills and hidden charges.

Purchase Your Equipment

One of the reasons people pay more bills is that they rent the equipment from a service provider. Depending on the service provider, the rental charges range from anywhere between $10 to $20 per month, which makes it well over $120-$240 extra per year. The best way to reduce the bill is to purchase your equipment specifically the Wi-Fi router, and modem.

Bundle Your Service

If you are looking for discounts and deals, the best way is to look for bundles being offered by different service providers. The bundle includes cable TV, internet, and telephone service, which is a great deal for everyone looking for savings.

Summing Up

So our final take on budget-friendly internet connection’s worth is that “Yes they are worth enough if you know your requirements and your budget.