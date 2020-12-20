2020 WWE TLC live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network. All the information you need to watch the WWE TLC pay-per-view on Sunday night. Tables, ladders and chairs will be in play in the two biggest matches at Sunday night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. The annual event features TLC matches that have become some of the most anticipated bouts on the pro wrestling calendar.

This year’s TLC clashes see Drew McIntyre put the WWE championship on the line against former two-time champ AJ Styles and universal champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Kevin Owens. The winners of those matches will take the WWE’s top championships into January’s Royal Rumble and the kickoff to WrestleMania season. The card also features an intriguing battle between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno Match.

The action all takes place from the WWE ThunderDome inside Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field and streams live on WWE Network.

Watch 2020 WWE TLC

Date: Sunday, Dec. 20

Location: Tropicana Field — Tampa Bay, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE TLC 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch the Matches Online

TLC Match For The WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match For The WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Carmella

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and TBD

Firefly Inferno Match: Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

