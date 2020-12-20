The biggest star in boxing makes his 2020 return on Saturday when Canelo Alvarez challenges Callum Smith for a pair of super middleweight titles. The fight takes place inside the Alamodome in San Antonio with socially distant crowd as Alvarez, a secondary WBA titleholder, looks to add Smith’s full WBA title at 168 pounds and the vacant WBC crown.

The unbeaten Smith is the younger brother of Liam Smith, whom Alvarez stopped in 2016 to win a world title at 154 pounds. This fight marks the first for Alvarez since becoming a network and promotional free agent. It will also serves as Alvarez’s lone fight of 2020 after closing out 2019 with a thudding TKO of Sergey Kovalev at light heavyweight.

Can’t get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, so. be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith (c), WBC and WBA super middleweight titles

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdes, bantamweights

Frank Sanchez def. Julian Fernandez via seventh-round TKO

Raymond Ford def. Juan Antonio Lopez via seventh-round TKO

Austin Williams def. Isiah Jones via first-round TKO

Canelo vs. Smith scorecard, live coverage