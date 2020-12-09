Global COVID-19 Impact on Digital Agriculture Market is expected to reach $12.43 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the COVID-19 Impact on Digital Agriculture Market include DTN, Taranis, Farmers Edge, Eurofins, Agriwebb, Climate Corporation, Microsoft, Monsanto, Digital Agriculture Services Pty Ltd, IBM, Farmers Edge, SAP, FarmCrowdy, Eka, Bayer, Cargill, Yara International, BASF, Delta & Pine Land, and Sunkist Growers, Incorporated.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the increase in agricultural production by helping farmers in making informed decisions, growth in consumption of animal-based products, and a rise in demand for higher production of animal feed. However, lack of proper standardization practices and technological awareness among farmers are hampering the growth of the market.

Modern agriculture/farming is highly technical, and the growing digitization and technological advancement are further transforming the farming industry. Labour shortages and supply chain disruptions are expected to raise the need for digital agriculture, globally.

Based on the smart farming system, the field mapping segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as it is the most chosen and adopted way of technology nowadays and also allows the farmers and growers to monitor the whole farm area through satellite imaging and regulate the processes accordingly.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as the most populated countries such as China and India are the most affected countries during the pandemic and the government policies supporting the digitization of farm processes and the need for efficient usage of natural resources, along with decreasing availability of migrant labourers.

Smart Farming Systems Covered:

• Yield Monitoring

• Real-Time Safety Testing

• Climate Smart

• Field Mapping

• Crop Scouting

• Livestock Monitoring

Types Covered:

• Management Software

• Farming Equipment

Applications Covered:

• Farm

• Greenhouse

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

