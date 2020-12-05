Global Power Device Analyzer Market is expected to reach $613.56 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Power Device Analyzer Market include Arbiter Systems, Inc., Carlo Gavazzi, Circutor, Extech, Fluke Corporation, Hioki E.E. Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Magtrol SA, Newtons4th, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix, Vitrex, Yokogawa, and Dewetron GmbH.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for electric vehicles and increasing adoption of high-performance and power-efficient electronic devices. However, lack of skilled personnel is hampering the market growth.

Power device analyser is a device helpful in testing voltage, current, mean and RMS, power, peak, and other parameters. It can handle any broad range of energy/voltage for handling different types of power devices. They are test equipment that is becoming increasingly important within the electrical and electronics industries as all aspects of power used by large and small devices become a significant issue. Power analyzers are capable of measuring several parameters associated with power consumption and output at frequencies ranging from 50/60 Hz up to several kHz.

Based on the end user, the consumer electronics & appliances segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for consumer electronic products in the emerging regions. Power device analyzer is for testing power conversion system. The power conversion system is part of consumer electronic products such as fans, refrigerator, smart phones, laptops, TVs and air conditions. Nowadays, there is a strong awareness among consumers towards the worldwide development across the world and are becoming tech savvy which has led to a rapid increase in the demand for smart electronics such as smart TVs, smart phones, smart home system, smart watch, and others.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the swift expansion of industrial automation in Japan- and India-like nations. The government-imposed stringent regulations and inexorable standards for electronics usage in developing economies such as India, China, and Japan are supporting the regional market. Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics due to the growing population and rising automation in countries such as China, India, and Japan coupled with stringent regulations for the use of electronics in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India is also responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

Types Covered:

• AC

• Both AC and DC

Currents Covered:

• Above 1000 A

• Below 1000 A

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics & Appliances

• Energy

• Wireless Communication and Infrastructure

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and Defense

• Manufacturing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

