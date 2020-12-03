Serverless architecture is an event-driven cloud computing model in which computing resources are provided as scalable cloud services. A fixed and recurring cost was charged for the server’s computing resources in traditional computing regardless of the amount of computing work performed by the server. However, serverless computing deployment has overcome this shortcoming, as it allows customers to pay only for service usage, and there is no hidden cost charged associated with idle, down-time.

Some of the key players of Serverless Architecture Market:

Alibaba Group

Amazon Web Services

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Platform9 Systems, Inc.

Rackspace Inc.

Tibco Software

Twilio

The Global Serverless Architecture Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Serverless Architecture market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Serverless Architecture market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Serverless Architecture Market Size

2.2 Serverless Architecture Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Serverless Architecture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Serverless Architecture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Serverless Architecture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Serverless Architecture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Serverless Architecture Sales by Product

4.2 Global Serverless Architecture Revenue by Product

4.3 Serverless Architecture Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Serverless Architecture Breakdown Data by End User

