Top Leading Key Players

Ferro Corporation

2. Sun Chemical

3. TecGlass

4. Frittta

5. Zschimmer & Schwarz

6. Torrecid Group

7. Colorbbia S.p.A

8. Kao Chimigraf

9. Six Star Ceramic Colors Co., Ltd

10. Esmaglass-Itaca Grupo

Ceramic Inks are composed of ceramic fine particle metallic oxide pigments used for printing on surfaces like tiles and glass. Ceramic inks are used for decoration of the surface on which they are used and can provide a variety of effects which can make the surface more attractive. Ceramic inks have various application such as food container printing, tile printing, and glass printing.

Ceramic Ink Market is experiencing a high demand for better solutions due to expansion of end user industries like construction and automobile. Ceramic ink providers are focusing on delivering better solutions in order to stay competitive in market. Expansion of end user industry and better printing quality by ceramic ink are the factors expected to drive this market whereas availability of substitutes at a lower rate is the major restraining factor hindering the growth of this market.

