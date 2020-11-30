This research report will give you deep insights about the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market by application was led by diagnostic applications segment. In 2018, the diagnostic applications segment held a largest market share of the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market, by applications. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to availability of diagnostic devices and ease offered by these devices for diagnosis of various disorders. Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders are expected to fuel the demand for better diagnosis of these disorders.

Top Leading Companies:

Cardinal Health IBA Worldwide Curium GENERAL ELECTRIC Bayer AG Positron Corporation NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. Bracco Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc. Advanced Accelerator Applications

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market during the forecast period?

3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market?

4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market across different regions?

5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market?

6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Few Points of Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/radiopharmaceuticals Market – By Applications

1.3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine/radiopharmaceuticals Market – By End User

1.3.3 Global Nuclear Medicine/radiopharmaceuticals Market – By Geography

2. Global Nuclear Medicine/radiopharmaceuticals Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Global Nuclear Medicine/radiopharmaceuticals Market – Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America Pest Analysis

5. Global Nuclear Medicine/radiopharmaceuticals Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Alpha Radioimmunotherapy-based Targeted Oncology Treatment

5.1.3 Advancement In Imaging Technologies Using Radiopharmaceuticals

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Short Shelf-life Of Radiopharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Availability Of Substitutes Of Radiopharmaceuticals

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development In The Healthcare Market

5.3.2 High Market Potential In Emerging Nations

5.4 Current Trend

5.4.1 Use Of Nuclear Medicine For Personalized Treatment

5.5 Impact Analysis

