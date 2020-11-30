The global dried cranberry market accounted for US$ 170.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027.

Top Key Players:- Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc., Decas Cranberry Products, Inc., Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., Honestly Cranberry, Mariana Packaging Company, Meduri Farms Inc., Ocean Spray, Wetherby Cranberry Company, Wonderland Foods

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dried cranberry market. The growth of the dried cranberry market in this region is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of dried cranberry among consumers. Moreover, the growing demand for natural products in the food and cosmetic industries is further projected to boost the demand for dried cranberry market in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the largest producer and exporter of fresh and processed cranberries worldwide. The dried cranberries produced in this region are mainly exported to European and Asia countries. These factors are driving the dried cranberry market in the North America region. Various domestic and multinational companies have a strong foothold in the North American dried cranberry market. Some of the key players operating in the North America dried cranberry market are Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., and Ocean Spray, among others.

In addition to the food & beverages industry, dried cranberries are also being used in the cosmetics industry. Nevertheless, the industry is witnessing a major shift toward producing natural skincare products. The cosmetics products incorporated with dried cranberries are gaining popularity. Cranberries in dried form can be added to various cosmetic products. Studies show that cranberries have one of the highest concentrations of antioxidants of any fruit or vegetable, outranking staple super food such as strawberries, spinach, and broccoli. They are a rich source of additional vitamins and nutrients, such as Vitamins C, E, and K, as well as manganese and fiber. As a good source of essential fatty acids, dried cranberries are often used in beauty and skincare products to treat dryness, boost radiance, and improve the look of elasticity. Cranberries contains a perfect ratio of omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids that enables effortless absorption of the cosmetics containing these fruits by the skin, allowing its antioxidants to penetrate more deeply and hydrate the skin. These essential fatty acids help in keeping the skin moisture barrier intact, locking in hydration, and keeping out environmental irritants. By keeping skin plump and hydrated, cranberry is very effective for rough, dry, and aging skin. These factors are propelling the demand for dried cranberry in the cosmetic industry and propel the overall growth of the global dried cranberry market.

Dried cranberries are gaining popularity as a healthful food in various developed and developing countries. Cranberries offer a range of health benefits. Cranberries and the products derived from them, such as dried cranberries, are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin K as well as low in calories. They contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), which is an antioxidant that helps prevent a range of diseases. Vitamin E in the dried cranberries is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is involved in immune function. It prevents or delays the chronic diseases associated with free radicals, such as heart disease, cancer, cataracts, Alzheimer’s, and arthritis. Historically, cranberries were used by Native Americans as a treatment for bladder and kidney diseases. The fruit is best known for its role in preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs), specifically for those with recurrent infections. Therefore, increasing health benefits of dried cranberries is projected to boost the growth of dried cranberry market.

