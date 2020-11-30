The Insight Partners adds Variable Speed Drive Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Variable Speed Drive regulates the rotational force and speed of the electric motor by altering the frequency of the power being provided to the motor. Motors are widely used in offices and industries. Motors perform in various machines such as power plant fans, sewage and irrigation pumps, milking machines, and paper machines. Moreover, variable speed drive is crucial components in electrical devices such as compressor, pump, conveyor, fan, and devices. Compared to other motor controllers, the installation of a variable speed drive is much more comfortable.

Top Key Players:-ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Danfoss, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider, Siemens AG, WEG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rising demand for energy-efficient devices and an increase in urbanization in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of the variable speed drive market. However, high cost related to the motors and its maintenance is expected to restrain the growth of the variable speed drive market. The advantage such as reduced voltage sag, controlled initial current that extends the life of the motor, and controlled acceleration fascinates industries to adopt variable speed drives.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Variable Speed Drive industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global Variable speed drive market is segmented on the basis of voltage, type, power, applications, end-user. On the basis of voltage, the market is segmented as low voltage, medium voltage. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as AC drives, DC drives, servo drives. On the basis of power, the market is segmented as micro-power drives, low-power drives, medium-power drives, high-power drives. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as pumps, fans, compressors, conveyors, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as oil and gas, industrial, infrastructure, power generation.

The report analyzes factors affecting Variable Speed Drive market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Variable Speed Drive market in these regions.

