Plants require secondary macronutrients or secondary nutrients for proper development. These are as important as primary macronutrients for the overall health and growth of the plant. Magnesium, calcium, and sulfur are examples of some main secondary macronutrients. Calcium allows the plant to absorb all the nutrients present in the soil and is in particular ideal for the pH of the soil. Magnesium, an excellent enzyme activator is responsible for botanical growth and flowering. And, sulfur protects leaves from yellowing or premature aging. Plants require secondary macronutrients in minimal quantities since any excess might kill the plant or the budding root.

The secondary macronutrients market is anticipated to thrive in the forecast period owing to factors such as growing demands for high-value crops like fruits and vegetables coupled with applications in industrial crops. Need for increasing agricultural yield to meet the requirements of the growing population further boosts the growth of the secondary macronutrients market. However, limited availability of the product along with prevalent counterfeits is a major restraint for the secondary macronutrients market. Nonetheless, increasing investments in agricultural operations in the developing countries showcase growth opportunity for the major players operating in the secondary macronutrients market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Coromandel International Limited

2. Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

3. Haifa Group

4. K+S Aktiengesellschaft

5. Koch Industries, Inc.

6. Kugler Company

7. Nufarm Limited

8. Nutrien Ltd.

9. The Mosaic Company

10. Yara International ASA

