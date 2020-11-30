The raising agents, or leavening agents, are substances which aid in increasing the surface of the dough or batter by releasing gases in the mixture and rendering the baked products with porous structures. Baked products are hence puffed up with increased volume and lightweight. Raising agents are essential to bakery and confectionery products including packaged and fried food products. The aeration inside can be provided using biological, mechanical or chemical methods. Chemical agents such as sodium bicarbonate are used to release carbon dioxide to produce chemical aeration. Baking powder is another raising agent which leaves harmless and tasteless residue in the baked food.

The raising agents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing consumption of baked products such as bread in emerging economies due to the changing lifestyle of the consumers. Rise in disposable incomes coupled with the growing demand for convenience food product and bakery products further boost the growth of the raising agents market. However, the emergence of substitutes such as lemon juice and egg alternatives is likely to restrict the growth of the raising agents market. On the other hand, rising focus on the production of low carbohydrates bread with added nutritional ingredients is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the raising agents market during the forecast period.

The latest research report on the “Raising Agents Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Raising Agents market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Raising Agents market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Raising Agents Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Raising Agents market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Raising Agents Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Raising Agents Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Raising Agents Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

