Global Pulmonary Embolism Market: Overview

The demand within the global pulmonary embolism market has been rising on account of advancements in the domain of healthcare, diagnosis, and medical treatment. Pulmonary diseases are amongst cause of death amongst geriatric population, and this factor has shifted the focus of the masses towards pulmonary embolism. Pulmonary embolism is characterised by abrupt breathlessness and severe pain in the chest. The primary reason behind pulmonary embolism is the clotting of blood in the lungs. The rising incidence of respiratory diseases is also associated with pulmonary embolism, and hence, there is a dire need for swift treatment mechanism within healthcare. The global value of the pulmonary embolism is projected to increase at a stellar rate in the years to follow.

The investment dynamics of the global pulmonary embolism market have improved in recent times. This is because the medical fraternity has persuaded key investors to put their money in pulmonary healthcare and treatment. Hence, the global pulmonary embolism market is projected to expand at a stellar pace in the years to follow. The need for maintaining improved treatment facilities for the elderly has also given a thrust to the growth of the global pulmonary embolism market. There is a high possibility of new investments flowing in to the global pulmonary embolism market.

The global pulmonary embolism market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: route of administration and geography. On the basis of route of administration, the global pulmonary embolism market can be segmented into parenteral and oral. The global pulmonary embolism market shall grow at a stellar pace as various modes of administration gain popularity.

Global Pulmonary Embolism Market: Notable Developments

The global pulmonary embolism market is treading along an upward trajectory of growth. Some of the key developments that have taken shape in the global pulmonary embolism market are:

Several vendors have introduced new-age oral anti-coagulants that have given an impetus to the growth of the global pulmonary embolism market.

Key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. have made ardent efforts to cause a demand-uptick within the global market.

Global Pulmonary Embolism Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Smokers

Addiction to smoking has been marked as the primary reason behind the occurrence of several pulmonary diseases. Embolism in the lungs results in clotting of blood inside the lungs, and this condition can also be largely attributed to prolonged addiction of smoking. Hence, the rising number of people addicted to smoking shall play a key role in propelling demand within the global pulmonary embolism market. Moreover, the sedentary lifestyles of the masses have also emerged as key reasons behind the growth of the global market.

Focus on Pulmonary Health

The medical fraternity has been paying increasing attention on key areas such as pulmonary and cardiovascular health. This factor has directly contributed to the growth of the global pulmonary embolism in recent times.

Global Pulmonary Embolism Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global pulmonary embolism market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. On account of advancements in the overall healthcare domain across the US, the pulmonary embolism market in North America has gained traction. The efforts of the NHS in the UK have given a thrust to the growth of the pulmonary embolism market in Europe.

The global pulmonary embolism market is segmented as:

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

