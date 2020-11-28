The Mints Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel, and geography. The global mints market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mints market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the mints market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Dugar Overseas Pvt. Ltd, Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd, Ferrero, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle, Ricola Ltd, The Hershey Company

The mints market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing consumer preference for mint products. Also, mints finds its applications in several end use industries such as nutraceuticals & pharmaceuticals, aromatotherapy, cosmetics & personal care, and in food & beverages industries, which is further driving the demand of the market. Significant growth in the food processing industries in emerging countries is also adding inputs to the growth of mints market. However, climatic changes hampers the cultivation of mint plants, which has impacted the growth of mints market. Nevertheless, with the robust growth of e-commerce, industry players are displaying their products or running businesses through online channels so as to attract more customers, to reduce costs of inventory management, and to monitor the consumers’ buying habit and interest.

Mint, also known as Mentha, is a genus of plants in the family Lamiaceae. Aproximately 13 to 24 species of mints exist across the world. Hybridization occurs naturally where some species range overlap. The genus has a subcosmopolitan distribution across Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and North America. This plant is mostly grown in wet environment and moist soil. It grows upto 10 to120 cm long and mints are aromatic. The most common and popular mint for commercial cultivation are papermint, native spearmint, scotch spearmint, and cornmint. Mints are widely used in teas, beverages, jellies, syrups, candies, and ice creams. Mint essential oil and menthol are extensively used as flavoring agent in mouth fresheners, drinks, antiseptic mouth rinses, toothpaste, chewing gum, desserts, and candies, such as mint (candy) and mint chocolate. Mint is also used in traditional medicine, aromatotherapy, and cosmetics & personal care products.

The report analyzes factors affecting the mints market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the mints market in these regions.

