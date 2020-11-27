Fri. Nov 27th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Genomics Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue and Forecast 2027 | Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI

Bytheinsightpartners

Nov 27, 2020
Genomics Market

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Genomics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Product & Services, Application and End User’. The global genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global genomics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the genomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., and Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher, and GE Healthcare. 

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000730/

Global genomics market, based on technology was segmented into sequencing, microarray, PCR, nucleic acid extraction and purification, and others. In 2017, sequencing segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Moreover, the sequencing segment held the largest share of the market owing to its variant libraries, genes, operons, increase the function of proteins, and to test the particular gene. However, the microarray segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

The market for genomics is expected to grow as growth in investments & funds for genomics, declining cost of sequencing procedures, increasing number of start-up companies, technological advancements in genomics are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the technologies of genomics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global genomics market as follows:

Global Genomics Market – By Technology

Sequencing
Microarray
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
Others

Global Genomics Market – By Product & Services

Instruments/Systems
Consumables
Services

Global Genomics Market – By Application

Diagnostics
Drug Discovery and Development
Precision/Personalized Medicine
Agriculture & Animal Research
Others

Global Genomics Market – By End User

Research Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Others

Global Genomics Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

U.K.
Germany
France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan
China
India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Buy This Research Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000730/
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]

By theinsightpartners

Related Post

All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Hostels Market Size and Shares Forecasts till 2030 | Exclusively Available at Reportsweb.com, MSI CloudPM, Frontdesk Anywhere, Rezlynx PMS, RoomMaster, Safestay plc, eZee Frontdesk and other

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Green Energy Market Demand, Competition, Trends, Industry Analysis by Players and Global Forecasts to 2030, IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited and others

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

LEO Satellite Market 2027 Emergence by Key Opinion Leaders, Current Industry Scenario, NovelSat, ONEWEB.WORLD, ORBCOMM, SPACEX, Telesat, Thales Alenia Space and more

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb

You missed

All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Hostels Market Size and Shares Forecasts till 2030 | Exclusively Available at Reportsweb.com, MSI CloudPM, Frontdesk Anywhere, Rezlynx PMS, RoomMaster, Safestay plc, eZee Frontdesk and other

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Green Energy Market Demand, Competition, Trends, Industry Analysis by Players and Global Forecasts to 2030, IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited and others

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

LEO Satellite Market 2027 Emergence by Key Opinion Leaders, Current Industry Scenario, NovelSat, ONEWEB.WORLD, ORBCOMM, SPACEX, Telesat, Thales Alenia Space and more

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Global Hotel and Other Travel Accommodation Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025| Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, AccorHotels and more

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb