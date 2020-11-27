According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Genomics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Product & Services, Application and End User’. The global genomics market is expected to reach US$ 32,995.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 14,728.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global genomics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the genomics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., and Eurofins, Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher, and GE Healthcare.

Global genomics market, based on technology was segmented into sequencing, microarray, PCR, nucleic acid extraction and purification, and others. In 2017, sequencing segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Moreover, the sequencing segment held the largest share of the market owing to its variant libraries, genes, operons, increase the function of proteins, and to test the particular gene. However, the microarray segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

The market for genomics is expected to grow as growth in investments & funds for genomics, declining cost of sequencing procedures, increasing number of start-up companies, technological advancements in genomics are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the technologies of genomics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global genomics market as follows:

Global Genomics Market – By Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

Global Genomics Market – By Product & Services

Instruments/Systems

Consumables

Services

Global Genomics Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

Global Genomics Market – By End User

Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Genomics Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

