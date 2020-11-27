Fri. Nov 27th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Bioreactors Market Driving Trends With Top Key Venders Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, PBS Biotech, General Electric, Cellexus, Danaher

Bytheinsightpartners

Nov 27, 2020
Bioreactors Market

According to The Insight Partners market research study on Bioreactors Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Cell, Molecule, Technology, and End User”. The global bioreactors market is expected to reach US$ 5,169.01 Mn by 2027 from US$ 2,958.50 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global bioreactors market and the factors driving or restraining the market growth.

Leading companies operating in the bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, PBS Biotech, Inc., General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Cellexus, Danaher (Pall Corporation), and bbi-biotech GmbH, among others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000880/

The global bioreactors market, based on molecule, is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, stem cells, gene therapy, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, stem cell segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The report segments global bioreactors market as follows:

Global Bioreactors Market – By Cell

  • Mammalian Cells
  • Bacterial Cells
  • Yeast Cells
  • Others

Global Bioreactors Market – By Molecule

  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Vaccines
  • Recombinant Proteins
  • Stem Cells
  • Gene Therapy
  • Others

Global Bioreactors Market – By Technology

  • Wave-Induced Motion SUB
  • Stirred SUB
  • Single-Use Bubble Column
  • Others

Global Bioreactors Market – By End User

  • Research and Development Organizations
  • Biopharma Manufacturers
  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Global Bioreactors Market – By Geography

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Italy
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
  • South and Central America (SCAM)
    • Brazil
    • Argentina

Buy This Research Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000880/

Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876

By theinsightpartners

Related Post

Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Green Energy Market Demand, Competition, Trends, Industry Analysis by Players and Global Forecasts to 2030, IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited and others

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

LEO Satellite Market 2027 Emergence by Key Opinion Leaders, Current Industry Scenario, NovelSat, ONEWEB.WORLD, ORBCOMM, SPACEX, Telesat, Thales Alenia Space and more

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Global Hotel and Other Travel Accommodation Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025| Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, AccorHotels and more

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb

You missed

Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Green Energy Market Demand, Competition, Trends, Industry Analysis by Players and Global Forecasts to 2030, IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited and others

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

LEO Satellite Market 2027 Emergence by Key Opinion Leaders, Current Industry Scenario, NovelSat, ONEWEB.WORLD, ORBCOMM, SPACEX, Telesat, Thales Alenia Space and more

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Global Hotel and Other Travel Accommodation Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025| Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, AccorHotels and more

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Electric Vehicle Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2025, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors, and others

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb