According to The Insight Partners market research study on “Bioreactors Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Cell, Molecule, Technology, and End User”. The global bioreactors market is expected to reach US$ 5,169.01 Mn by 2027 from US$ 2,958.50 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global bioreactors market and the factors driving or restraining the market growth.
Leading companies operating in the bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, PBS Biotech, Inc., General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Cellexus, Danaher (Pall Corporation), and bbi-biotech GmbH, among others.
The global bioreactors market, based on molecule, is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, stem cells, gene therapy, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, stem cell segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
The report segments global bioreactors market as follows:
Global Bioreactors Market – By Cell
- Mammalian Cells
- Bacterial Cells
- Yeast Cells
- Others
Global Bioreactors Market – By Molecule
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Recombinant Proteins
- Stem Cells
- Gene Therapy
- Others
Global Bioreactors Market – By Technology
- Wave-Induced Motion SUB
- Stirred SUB
- Single-Use Bubble Column
- Others
Global Bioreactors Market – By End User
- Research and Development Organizations
- Biopharma Manufacturers
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
Global Bioreactors Market – By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- South and Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
