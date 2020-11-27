According to The Insight Partners market research study on “Bioreactors Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Cell, Molecule, Technology, and End User”. The global bioreactors market is expected to reach US$ 5,169.01 Mn by 2027 from US$ 2,958.50 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global bioreactors market and the factors driving or restraining the market growth.

Leading companies operating in the bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, PBS Biotech, Inc., General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Cellexus, Danaher (Pall Corporation), and bbi-biotech GmbH, among others.

The global bioreactors market, based on molecule, is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, stem cells, gene therapy, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, stem cell segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The report segments global bioreactors market as follows:

Global Bioreactors Market – By Cell

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Others

Global Bioreactors Market – By Molecule

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Stem Cells

Gene Therapy

Others

Global Bioreactors Market – By Technology

Wave-Induced Motion SUB

Stirred SUB

Single-Use Bubble Column

Others

Global Bioreactors Market – By End User

Research and Development Organizations

Biopharma Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Global Bioreactors Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



