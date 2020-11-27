Fri. Nov 27th, 2020

The Daily Philadelphian

All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Microfluidics Market Impact of COVID-19 and Current Trends by Manufacturers Dolomite Microfluidics, Fludigm; Illumina, microfluidic ChipShop

Bytheinsightpartners

Nov 27, 2020
Microfluidics Market

According to our new market research study on Microfluidics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Material, and Application, the market is expected to reach US$ 43,398.7 million by 2027 from US$ 11,851.1 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.; BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Danaher; Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.); Fludigm Corporation; Illumina, Inc.; microfluidic ChipShop GmbH, Perkin Elmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; are among the leading companies operating in the microfluidics market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000953/

Based on the product, the global microfluidics market is segmented into microfluidic chips, microfluidic sensors, micropumps, microneedles, devices, and other products. The microfluidic chips segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Themicrofluidic chips are used with multiple assays, and they can also be reused for additional cost benefits; these factors drive the growth of the microfluidic chips market.

The growth of the global microfluidics market is mainly ascribed to the rising demand for microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing, and innovations in microfluidics products. However, the lower adoption in emerging economies is restraining the market growth.

The report segments global microfluidics market as follows:

By Product

  • Devices
  • Microfluidic Chips
  • Microfluidic Sensors
  • Micropumps
  • Microneedles
  • Other Products

By Material

  • PDMS
  • Glass
  • Silicon
  • Polymer
  • Other Materials

By Application

  • In Vitro Diagnostics
    • Point-of-Care Testing
    • Clinical Diagnostics
  • Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research
  • Drug Discovery
  • Other Applications

By Geography

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Italy
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
  • South and Central America (SCAM)
    • Brazil
    • Argentina

Buy This Research Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000953/

Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876

By theinsightpartners

Related Post

All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Hostels Market Size and Shares Forecasts till 2030 | Exclusively Available at Reportsweb.com, MSI CloudPM, Frontdesk Anywhere, Rezlynx PMS, RoomMaster, Safestay plc, eZee Frontdesk and other

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Green Energy Market Demand, Competition, Trends, Industry Analysis by Players and Global Forecasts to 2030, IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited and others

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

LEO Satellite Market 2027 Emergence by Key Opinion Leaders, Current Industry Scenario, NovelSat, ONEWEB.WORLD, ORBCOMM, SPACEX, Telesat, Thales Alenia Space and more

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb

You missed

All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Hostels Market Size and Shares Forecasts till 2030 | Exclusively Available at Reportsweb.com, MSI CloudPM, Frontdesk Anywhere, Rezlynx PMS, RoomMaster, Safestay plc, eZee Frontdesk and other

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Green Energy Market Demand, Competition, Trends, Industry Analysis by Players and Global Forecasts to 2030, IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited and others

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
All news Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

LEO Satellite Market 2027 Emergence by Key Opinion Leaders, Current Industry Scenario, NovelSat, ONEWEB.WORLD, ORBCOMM, SPACEX, Telesat, Thales Alenia Space and more

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb
Coronavirus Emerging Trends Market Reports Market Research News

Global Hotel and Other Travel Accommodation Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025| Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, AccorHotels and more

Nov 27, 2020 reportsweb