According to our new market research study on “Microfluidics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product, Material, and Application,“ the market is expected to reach US$ 43,398.7 million by 2027 from US$ 11,851.1 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.; BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Danaher; Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.); Fludigm Corporation; Illumina, Inc.; microfluidic ChipShop GmbH, Perkin Elmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; are among the leading companies operating in the microfluidics market.

Based on the product, the global microfluidics market is segmented into microfluidic chips, microfluidic sensors, micropumps, microneedles, devices, and other products. The microfluidic chips segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Themicrofluidic chips are used with multiple assays, and they can also be reused for additional cost benefits; these factors drive the growth of the microfluidic chips market.

The growth of the global microfluidics market is mainly ascribed to the rising demand for microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing, and innovations in microfluidics products. However, the lower adoption in emerging economies is restraining the market growth.

The report segments global microfluidics market as follows: By Product Devices

Microfluidic Chips

Microfluidic Sensors

Micropumps

Microneedles

Other Products By Material PDMS

Glass

Silicon

Polymer

Other Materials By Application In Vitro Diagnostics Point-of-Care Testing Clinical Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

Drug Discovery

Other Applications By Geography North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina

