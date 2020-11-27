According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Epigenetics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Technology, Application and End User. The global epigenetics market is expected to reach US$ 2,611.57 Mn in 2025 from US$ 991.45 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global epigenetics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the epigenetics market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ABCAM Plc, Agilent Technologies, Active Motif, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., New England Biolabs (NEB), and Illumina Inc. For instance, in February, 2018, QIAGEN launches epigenetic breast cancer test in Europe. It is the first clinically validated DNA methylation assay that helps predict the response to anthracycline-based chemo by certain high-risk breast cancer patients.

Global epigenetics market, based on technology was segmented histone modification, DNA methylation and other technologies. In 2017, DNA methylation segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. The largest share of the DNA methylation is primarily owing to its ability to develop therapies for diseases including cancer, lupus, muscular dystrophy and various congenital defects and also it helps to prevent conditions that develop during embryonic development such as, abnormal methylation of the X-chromosome and gene imprinting.

The market for epigenetics is expected to grow as declining prices of sequencing, increasing prevalence of cancer, funds & grants provided by government bodies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, promising precise treatments by neurogenetics are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global epigenetics market as follows:

Global epigenetics Market – By Product

Reagents

Kits

Enzymes

Instruments & Consumables

Bioinformatics Tools Global epigenetics Market – By Technology

Histone Modification

DNA Methylation

Others

Global epigenetics Market – By Application

Metabolic Diseases

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Global Epigenetics Market – By End User



Academics & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Global Epigenetics Market – By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

