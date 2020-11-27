A new research document with title Global Rat Model Market Report covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies has been added to the Insight Partners. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast to 2027.

There is a need for preclinical animal models such as mice and rats that are used to predict drug effectiveness and toxicity in humans. Due to their genetic similarities to humans as well as their large supply and ease of manipulation, rats are widely used. For instance, by inactivating or silencing an existing gene and replacing it with an artificial piece of DNA, Knockout rats are formed, resulting in the loss of gene activity. This leads to improvements in the phenotypic features of the rat, such as appearance, behavior, and other biochemical characteristics that are similar to human being. The high growth in using rat models can be due to their use to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, and other.

Top Leading Companies and Type –

1. Charles River Laboratories International,

2. Envigo

3. Taconic Biosciences

4. Horizon Discovery Group

5. genOway

6. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

7. Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

8. Transviragen

9. Janvier Labs

10. Biomere

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Rat Model Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The Rat model market is segmented on the basis of model type, service, therapeutic area, technology and end user. Based on model type, the market is segmented as outbred rats, inbred rats, knockout or genetically modified rats, hybrid or congenic rats, conditioned or surgically modified rats, immunodeficient rats. Based on service, market is segmented as breeding, cryopreservation, quarantine, rederivation, model-in-licensing, genetic testing, other services. Based on therapeutic areas, market can be segmented as toxicology, oncology, immunology and inflammation, neurology, diabetes, other therapeutic areas. Based on technology, market can be segmented as CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, other technologies. Based on end users, market is segmented as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs).

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the Rat Model industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the Rat Model Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

