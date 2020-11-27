Rising need for spatial data to be utilized in analytics is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing adoption of smartphones is another factor anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Leading Smart Beacon Market Players:

Accent Advanced Systems, SLU, Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Bluvision Inc., Onyx Beacon, Cisco Systems, Inc., Estimote, Inc., Gimbal, Inc., JAALEE Technology Co., Ltd, Kontakt.io, Leantegra Inc.

The “Global Smart Beacon Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart beacon market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart beacon market with detailed market segmentation by offering, connectivity type, beacon standard, end user. The global smart beacon market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart beacon market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart beacon market.

The global smart beacon market is segmented on the basis of offering, connectivity type, beacon standard, end user. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of connectivity type, the market is segmented as Bluetooth low energy (BLE), hybrid. On the basis of beacon standard, the market is segmented as beacon, Eddystone, others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as retail, transportation and logistics, public gathering and spaces, sports, automotive, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart beacon market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart beacon market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

