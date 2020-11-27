ReportsWeb published a report, titled, ” Laparoscopy Devices Market by Product (Laparoscopes, Energy Devices, Insufflators, Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems, Suction or Irrigation Systems, Closure Devices, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Accessories, and Others),Application(General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″ The global laparoscopy devices market was valued at $12,067.60 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,907.05 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8%.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, Medtronic plc (Covidien), Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global laparoscopy devices market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

