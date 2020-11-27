Global Automated Microscopy Market is expected to reach $11.89 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Automated Microscopy Market include Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Asylum Research, Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, FEI Company, JEOL Ltd, and CAMECA Instruments.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing number of application areas, rising government funding in promising application areas, and rapid technological advancements. However, the high cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Microscopes are used to view objects that are invisible to the naked eye and are thus used for investigating and microscopically understanding the subject in question. Automated microscopy adjusts and determines the light shutter, wavelength selection, focus and stage control, illumination source for live-cell imaging and software for live-cell imaging in an electromechanical way.

By application, the life science research segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing use of automated microscopes in research areas.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the presence of a large number of manufacturers and the increasing number of contract manufacturing organizations in this region.

Products Covered:

• Electron Microscope

• Optical Microscope

• Scanning Probe Microscope

Applications Covered:

• Semiconductors

• Nanotechnology

• Material Science

• Life Science Research

• Monitoring

• Surface Study

• Medical Diagnostics

End Users Covered:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Research Facilities

• Academic Institutes

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Medical Equipment Leasing Companies

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

