Global Motor Control Centers Market is expected to reach $9.11 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Motor Control Centers Market include Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Larsen & Toubro, Rittal, Technical Control Systems, Vidhyut Control, TES, Fuji Electric, WEG, Tesco Controls, and LSIS.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for industrial automation, government regulations about energy savings, and growing power generation capacities. However, reduced investment in the oil & gas sector is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

An assembly of motor starters or device overload protectors connected by a common source power bus is known as the motor control centre. It controls several motors which are connected to the power bus. It is typically made of a steel structure that contains the combination of motor control units, wire-ways, internal wiring, and bus bars. Distribution of power to electrical motors is the main function of a motor control centre.

By component, the circuit breakers and fuses segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growth of power distribution & transmission sector.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the growing urbanization and industrialization and the increasing electricity demand.

Types Covered:

• Intelligent

• Conventional

Components Covered:

• Overload Relays

• Busbars

• Variable Speed Drives

• Motor Circuit Isolators

• Circuit Breakers and Fuses

• Soft Starters

• Other Components

Standards Covered:

• International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

• National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

• Other Standards

Voltage Ranges Covered:

• Low Voltage (200-600 V)

• Medium Voltage (601-2,299 V)

• High Voltage (2,300-15,000 V)

Applications Covered:

• Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

• Automotive Painting Plants

• Electrical and Automation Panels

• Laser Parts

• Sheet Metal Fabrication Plants

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

