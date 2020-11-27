Global Green Ammonia Market is expected to reach $212.13 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 52.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Green Ammonia Market include BASF, Siemens, Yara International, Green Hydrogen Systems, ITM Power, Exytron, Man Energy Solutions, Queensland Nitrates, Aquahydrex, Starfire Energy, Electrochaea, Thyssenkrupp, Hiringa Energy, Enapter, NEL Hydrogen, MCPHY Energy, Hydrogenics, Uniper, Haldor Topsoe, and Engie.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for fertilizers, need for renewable energy storage, and rising concerns regarding greenhouse emissions. However, high capital investment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Green ammonia refers to ammonia which is produced through a completely renewable and carbon-free process. To achieve net-zero emission targets, the amount of carbon dioxide generated during the production process should be minimized. Currently, the reduction of carbon emission is achieved by utilizing low-carbon hydrogen.

By technology, the solid oxide electrolysis (SOE) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising demand for fuel cells.

Based on geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of fuel cells in the residential and commercial sectors.

Production Routes Covered:

• Distributed Direct Ammonia Production

• Steam Methane Reforming Haber-Bosch Synthesis (SMR-HB)

• Electric Distributed Haber-Bosch Process (E-HB)

Technologies Covered:

• Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

• Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)

• Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

Applications Covered:

• Hydrogen Carrier

• Energy Storage

• Zero-Carbon Fuel

• Fertilizer

End Users Covered:

• Transportation

• Industrial Feedstock

• Power Generation

Purity Types Covered:

• Low Purity

• Exceptional Purity

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

