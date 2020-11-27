Mobile substations provide the perfect solution when utilities and industries provide grid connections and temporary power supplies which act as the major driver which helps in surging the growth of emergency mobile substation market whereas maintenance of equipment’s require high cost which may act as a restraining factor for this market. Advancement in data center electrification will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Mobile substations are defined as self-contained trailer mounted substation which comprises of transformer, high and low voltage switchgear, cooling equipment along with metering, surge protection, cable connecting arrangement and many other equipment’s. Mobile substations must be able to be shipped from one place to another with fully assembled mode. These mobile substations are of various type namely: AIS Switch Type, GIS Switch Type and HGIS Switch Type.

Competitive Landscape: Emergency Mobile Substation Market: ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Matelec Group, Efacec, Tadeo Czerweny S.A., Delta Star Inc., TGOOD Global Ltd., AZZ Inc., VRT and Ampcontrol Equipments Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Emergency Mobile Substation Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

In Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions, the report has analyzed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

