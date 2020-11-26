The global additive manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 and forecasted to reach US$ 36.61 Bn by the year 2027 from US$ 8.4 Bn.

The additive manufacturing market has experienced a significant growth and adoption rate during the past few years and is expected to experience substantial growth and acceptance in years to come. The primary reasons for the surged adoption of additive manufacturing are the increase in the need for automation and cost-effective technologies in the manufacturing sector. The implementation of additive manufacturing technologies in manufacturing facilitates the mass production of complex shapes parts with reduced lead times. Additive manufacturing has replaced traditional manufacturing methods owing to its high accuracy and speed of production. Also, additive manufacturing transforming production in the range of applications.

It provides overview and forecast of the Additive Manufacturing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates for five major regions, 2020 to 2027. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Additive Manufacturing market by region is further subdivided into each country and segment.

3D Systems, Inc. Stratasys Ltd. 3T RPD, LTD. Arcam AB EOS GmbH 3D Hubs B.V. ENVISIONTEC, INC. ProtoCAM Sciaky, Inc. GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services

This report covers major advances as an organic and inorganic growth strategy in the Additive Manufacturing market. Various agencies awareness on organic boom techniques which include product launches, product approvals, and patents and activities. The arms growth strategy activities witnessed in the market have been acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. The market players from Additive Manufacturing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Additive Manufacturing in the global market.

Additive Manufacturing Market Answers the following Key Questions.

What will be the Additive Manufacturing market size and expansion rate in 2027?

Who are the key producers of Additive Manufacturing and where they lie on a global scale?

What are the Additive Manufacturing market perspectives?

Who will be the target audience of Additive Manufacturing industry?

What are the opportunities, challenges, and threats influencing the growth of Additive Manufacturing market?

What are the main driving attributes, Additive Manufacturing market trends, short-term, and long-term policies?

What are the opinions from professionals and their outlook on Additive Manufacturing market and future insights?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Additive Manufacturing market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this Additive Manufacturing report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document.

