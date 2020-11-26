Potential harms in high risk locations associated with halogenated cable materials propel the need for halogen free cables at10.1%CAGR during 2020–2027

According to our latest market study on “Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecast by Type (Screened and Non-Screened); Jacket Type (Thermoplastic and Thermoset); Insulation Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Thermoplastic Polyurethane, and Others); Application (Building & Construction, Rail Cars, Ship, Aircraft, and Others); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 1,898.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,945.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Cables and wires play a crucial role in the functionality of any infrastructure-based project that might comprise residential, commercial, or industrial buildings. These wire and cable products are used for powering various equipment and electrically operated devices, telecommunication applications that support audio, video, and data transmission capabilities. Wireless communications and connection, cables and cable components have an important role to play at the backend for establishing a strong and reliable connection. The cable product comprises copper conductors, optical fibers enveloped in a protective sheath. The outer protective sheath of the wire largely depends upon the application of the wire to be put to use. If the wire needs to be laid down at locations that are subject to extreme environmental conditions, an additional protective layer of polymeric material is used that offers strength, durability, and reliability to the finished cable product. For a long time, these cables have incorporated additives, resins, and other halogenated products that pose a severe risk to human lives in case of occurrence of any fire incidence. Further, various halogenated ingredients which include brominated compounds are usually added for enhancing the fire retardant properties of the cables. Polymeric materials used in cable insulation include Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Chlorinated Polyethylene. These materials are large potential sources of halogen.

The polymeric materials used earlier for enhancing the flame retardant capabilities of the cable, conversely pose severe risks of catching instantaneous fires in case of a fire break-out. These added materials emit smoke which, when exposed to fire, becomes highly toxic and corrosive. The halogens released on exposure to fire tend to react with hydrogen and form hydrogen halide. Further, when these hydrogen halides mix with water, they give rise to the formation of toxic acids that can lead to catastrophic damages of the entire cable infrastructures. Cables that contain halogenated materials are also responsible for the formation of Carbon Monoxide (CO) gas during combustion that further enhances the risk. The use of LSHF cables eliminates such risks and provide increased security to the surroundings from any catastrophic damage. These LSHF cables are particularly effective in the crowded and confined spaces where the risk of toxicity and corrosion generated from the smoke is fairly high. The extent of potential damages caused by the use of traditional polymeric cables and the growing demands for enhanced safety in the confined spaces is anticipated to contribute to the steady growth of low smoke halogen free cable market in the coming years.

BASF SE Borealis AG DowDuPont Inc. Fujikura Ltd. Hitachi Ltd. Nexans SA Prysmian Group Mexichem Specialty Compounds Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd. Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp

