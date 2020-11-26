The pea starch concentrate market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising trend towards veganism and vegetarianism. Moreover, rising preference towards healthy foods among consumers provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the pea starch concentrate market. However, high competition posed by substititing protein sources is projected to hamper the overall growth of the pea starch concentrate market.

Leading Pea Starch Concentrate Market Players:

AGT Food and Ingredients, AM Nutrition, Coscura Groupe Warcoing S.A., Dakota Dry Bean, Herba Ingredients, Ingredion Inc, Meelunie BV, Roquette Freres, The Scoular Company, Vestkorn Milling AS

Pea starch concentrate is known to possess effective binding properties with respect of water addition at the time of extrusion process owing to its characteristics to absorb hot water and form gels. Further, increased viscosity and gelling characteristic features leads to well-formed and cooked kibbles. Rapid growth of the market is attributable to the better performance in food processing applications along with its use as an extrusion ingredient to control moisture in food products.

The “Global Pea Starch Concentrate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the pea starch concentrate market with detailed market segmentation by product type, nature, grade and application and geography. The global pea starch concentrate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pea starch concentrate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global pea starch concentrate market is segmented on the basis of product type, nature, grade and application. On the basis of product type, the pea starch concentrate market is segmented into yellow peas and green peas. Based on nature, the global pea starch concentrate market is divided powder and liquid. Based on grade, the global pea starch concentrate market is divided food grade and industrial grade. Based on application, the global pea starch concentrate market is divided food production, pharmaceutical industry, feed industry and others.

