An electronic circuit in the form of oscilloscope that is used for capturing and displaying multiple digital waveforms is a logic analyzer. The logic analyzer converts the captured data into different output parameters such as protocol decodes, timing diagrams, assembly language, and state machine traces. Logic analyzers are categorized as test instruments that are widely utilized for testing complex digital circuits. The modular form of logic analyzer is anticipated to garner larger market share throughout the forecast period.

The rising complexities in the digital circuits coupled with the need to test these complex circuits is anticipated to be the primary driver for the logic analyzer market. Lack of technological awareness about the functioning of logic analyzer, and the system timing errors occurring in these instruments would challenge the growth of the logic analyzer market. Logic analyzers with high sampling rate capabilities would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the logic analyzer market.

The global logic analyzer market is segmented on the basis of type, channel, application, and end-user industry. Based on type, the logic analyzer market is segmented into modular logic analyzer, portable logic analyzer, and pc-based logic analyzer. On the basis of channel, the logic analyzer market is segmented into 2 to 32, 32 to 80, and >80. Further, the logic analyzer market is segmented on the basis of application into personal computers, integrated circuits, embedded systems, and memory devices. The logic analyzer market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified into automotive, consumer electronics, medical, IT and Telecommunication, education, Aerospace and Defense, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Logic Analyzer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Logic Analyzer market in these regions.

