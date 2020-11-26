The Insight Partners adds Plasma Lighting Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

The plasma lightings are a type of gas discharge lamps that are energized by radio frequency power. The rise in the infrastructural development and growing markets for energy-efficient lightings has provided a significant boost to the plasma lighting market. High adoption of lights for cultivation across the globe with the demand for horticulture plasma lighting creates a favorable landscape for the market players in the forecast period.

Top Key Players:-Ampleon Netherlands B.V., Ceravision Limited, Gavita International B.V., Green de Corp, Griffin & Ray Inc, Hive Lighting Inc., Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., LHV ENERGY Co., Ltd., Pandora Green S.p.A., pinkRF

The plasma lighting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of infrastructure in emerging economies coupled with increasing demand for energy-efficient and durable lights. The rising number of indoor farms equipped with plasma lighting is further likely to augment market growth. However, high initial costs may hamper the growth of the plasma lighting market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing adoption of LEP lights in the marine application is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the plasma lighting market players in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Plasma Lighting industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global plasma lighting market is segmented on the basis of component, wattage, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as lightron, waveguide, cavity resonator, and bulb assembly. On the basis of the wattage, the market is segmented as 300W, 700W, and 1000W. The market on the basis of the application is classified as industrial, roadways, streets, and tunnels, sports & entertainment, horticulture, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Plasma Lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Plasma Lighting market in these regions.

