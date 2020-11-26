Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles Global Market Report 2020: Covid 19 Growth And Change from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles Market. This report focuses on Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market is expected to grow from $1.18 billion in 2019 to $1.38 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.53%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $2.25 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 17.54%.

Leading Players in the Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles Market

AeroVironment Inc.; BAE Systems; DJI; Elbit Systems; General Atomics

Markets Covered: 1) By Segment: Fixed-Wing UAVs; Multi-Rotor Aerial Vehicles; Rotary Blade Type UAV

2) By End-User: Agriculture; Energy; Public utilities; Construction; Media and Entertainment; Government; Others

Executive Summary Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles Market Characteristics Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles Market Size And Growth Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles Market Segmentation Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles Market Regional And Country Analysis Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicles Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

