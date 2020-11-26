Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2020: Covid 19 Growth And Change from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market. This report focuses on Cordless Vacuum Cleaners market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the Cordless Vacuum Cleaners market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global cordless vacuum cleaners market is expected grow from $19.10 billion in 2019 to $20.33 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.41%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and fear in the minds of people to allow household help inside. The market is then expected to grow and reach $24.15 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 5.92%.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape.

Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications.

Leading Players in the Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market

LG; GlenDimplex; Haier; Puppyoo; Gtech

Markets Covered: 1) By Product Type: Handheld; Canister; Upright; Stick; Others

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline; Online

3) By Application: Household; Commercial



Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Characteristics Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Size And Growth Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Segmentation Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Regional And Country Analysis Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

