According to our latest market study on “Rugged Servers Market to 2027 –COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Universal and Dedicated), End User (Aerospace, Military, Industrial, Energy &Power, Others); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 2416.2million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3856.9million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising digitalization is one of the significant factors supporting the innovative customer-centric business frameworks, which further boost the adoption of cloud-based applications is one of the significant factors driving the global rugged servers market. The rapid interruption of cloud storage in data storage, faced by the cloud service providers globally, is robustly focusing on offering centralized computation through a data center. The mounting investments in data center construction projects, specifically in cold or hot environments, extreme pressure conditions, or any other harsh environment in different regions, further fuels the growth of the rugged servers market. The need to meet the growing requirement of cloud computing across these projects propels the integration of these serversin different enterprises.

North America and APACare currently dominating the rugged servers market, together accounting for ~60% of the global market. In North America, the US, Canada, and Mexico have highly developed aerospace manufacturing industry. For various industrial applications, the US government has laid down some specifications concerning different industries. For example, the DO-160 certification by the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics is used for environmental testing in the aerospace industry. Also, electromagnetic certification of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is significant to industrial applications. The FCC has categorized testing for different product categories, known as “parts,” for defining the specific device’s testing type.

The rugged servers market in Europe is witnessing growth owing to the rising adoption of IIoT across various industries. The oil & gas sector in the region is also undergoing some significant developments. A few of the recent or ongoing projects include Johan Sverdrup Development (Norway), Johan Castberg Field (Norway), Rosebank&Lochnagar Oil & Gas Fields (UK), and Aphrodite Gas Field (Cyprus). Further, the presence of key aerospace industry players such as Airbus, Leonardo, BAE, Dassault, and Rolls Royce is stimulating the growth of the rugged servers market in Europe.

Impact of COVID-19 on Rugged Servers market

The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global electronics and semiconductor sector is suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries in the world; it was one of the worst-affected countries till Q1 of 2020. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China has adversely affected the global supply chains,thereby hampering manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various electronic goods. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Rugged Servers Market Research include:

