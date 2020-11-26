Latest research document on ‘UV Disinfection’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Xylem (United States),Trojan Technologies (Canada),Halma plc (United Kingdom),Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (United States),Advanced UV, Inc. (United States),American Ultraviolet (United States),Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel),Lumalier Corporation (United States),LIT Company (Germany),Ozonia (United States),Alfaa UV (India)



What is UV Disinfection Market?

UV disinfection systems are typically long stainless-steel chambers that encapsulate a UV bulb protected by a quartz sleeve. The water enters the chamber and once inside, any micro-organisms are rendered inert when their DNA is scrambled. At this point, all bacteria are effectively dead. UV disinfection is used for water help in removing, deactivation or killing of pathogenic microorganisms. Microorganisms are destroyed, resulting in termination of growth and reproduction.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Transmission Substation, Distribution Substation), Application (Water and Wastewater, Process Water, Surface, Air), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal)

Growth Drivers

Increasing Awareness about the Proper Disinfection and Sanitization Water, Air, and Surfaces

Growing Demand Due to Threats of Infectious Diseases

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of UV Disinfection

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Developing and Under-Developed Countries

Favorable Regulations and Government Support

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: UV Disinfection Market Overview

Chapter 2: UV Disinfection Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: UV Disinfection Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: UV Disinfection Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: UV Disinfection Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 UV Disinfection Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different UV Disinfection Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 UV Disinfection Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 UV Disinfection Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 UV Disinfection Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

What are the market factors that are explained in the Home Health Hub Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

