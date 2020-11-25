The asphalt plant market revenue is expected to grow from US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.47 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 2.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Whereas, in terms of volume, the market was valued at 4,127 units in 2018 and is anticipated to reach 4,831 units by 2027 thereby registering a CAGR growth rate of 1.8% from 2019 to 2027. The global asphalt plant market is experiencing exponential growth owing to the growing number of highway development projects. The companies operating in the asphalt plant market are focusing on offering technologically advanced products that meet the varying demands of the customers. Another factor supporting the growth of the asphalt plant market is urbanization, which is supporting the increasing demand for modern infrastructures such as new roads and highways.

Companies Mentioned:-

Ammann Group Holding AG (Marini Marini-Ermont SAE)

Astec Industries, INC.

Benninghoven GmbH & CO.KG

Capious Roadtech Pvt. Ltd.

Fayat SAS

JSC Kredmash

NFLG INC.

Nikko Co. Ltd

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Speedcrafts Limited

This report covers major advances as an organic and inorganic growth strategy in the Asphalt Plant market. Various agencies awareness on organic boom techniques which include product launches, product approvals, and patents and activities. The arms growth strategy activities witnessed in the market have been acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. The market players from Asphalt Plant market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Asphalt Plant in the global market.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Asphalt Plant.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Asphalt Plant.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Asphalt Plant.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Asphalt Plant.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Asphalt Plant market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

