Jerky is a meat snack that is cut into strips and dehydrated to prevent it from spoiling. The dehydration process also involves the usage of salts as a natural preservative to contain microbial growth. The modern jerky is often marinated with a mixture of various seasonings. As jerky is precooked and shelf-stable, it is a ready-to-eat food item that requires no additional preparation. It is a healthy snacking option that can be conveniently carried along during outdoor activities, road trips, sports events, etc.

The increasing demand for on-the-go food products that require minimum efforts to prepare has been a major factor behind the growth of the jerky market. Innovation in packaging technologies, availability of jerky products with different flavors, and reasonable pricing of the products have led to significant consumptions of jerky. The falling prices of red meat and the steady per capita consumption of jerky have spurred the growth of the jerky market. Besides its widespread popularity in North America and Europe, the growing popularity of jerky in East Asia is expected to boost the demand for jerky.

Some of the companies competing in the Jerky Market are:

– Boston Jerky Co. LLC

– Conagra Brands

– Country Archer Jerky Co.

– Devour Foods

– Golden Island Jerky Company Inc

– Jack Link’s Beef Jerky

– Newport Jerky Company

– Oberto Snacks Inc.

– The Blue Ox Jerky Company

– The Hershey Company

