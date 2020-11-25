Mobile Payments Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2016 to 2022 and reach $3,388 billion by 2022. Mobile payment refers to the payment for goods or services or transfer of money through mobile/smartphones. The mobile payment industry has evolved over the past decade with big brands entering the market and developing advanced technologies that provide the ease of payment using mobile/smartphones. By type of mobile payment, the market is bifurcated into mobile wallets/bank cards and mobile money. Various applications of mobile payment include entertainment, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, hospitality & transportation, and others. The market is further analyzed across geographical regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the key players of Mobile Payments Market:

Orange S.A.

Vodacom Group Limited

MasterCard Incorporated

Bharti Airtel Limited

MTN Group Limited

Safaricom Limited

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited

The Global Mobile Payments Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile Payments market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Mobile Payments market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Payments Market Size

2.2 Mobile Payments Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobile Payments Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobile Payments Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobile Payments Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Payments Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mobile Payments Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mobile Payments Revenue by Product

4.3 Mobile Payments Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mobile Payments Breakdown Data by End User

