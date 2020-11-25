Usage-Based Insurance Market is expected to garner $123 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Factors driving the usage-based insurance market include flexible insurance premium, lower accident & vehicle theft possibilities, accurate & timely data collection, and lower fuel consumption. Usage-based insurance (UBI) is a telematics-based insurance service in which premiums are based on driving behavior of consumers. Type of road used, braking, and cornering pattern are amongst the factors according to which the premiums are charged. Usage-based insurance includes different services such as pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD).

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659969/sample

Some of the key players of Usage-Based Insurance Market:

Allianz SE

AXA S.A.

Insure The Box Ltd

Progressive Corporation

Allstate Corporation

Desjardins Insurance

Generali Group

Mapfre S.A.

Metromile

Aviva plc.

The Global Usage-Based Insurance Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Usage-Based Insurance market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Usage-Based Insurance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659969/discount

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Usage-Based Insurance Market Size

2.2 Usage-Based Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Usage-Based Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Usage-Based Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Usage-Based Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Usage-Based Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Usage-Based Insurance Sales by Product

4.2 Global Usage-Based Insurance Revenue by Product

4.3 Usage-Based Insurance Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Usage-Based Insurance Breakdown Data by End User

Inquiry about Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659969/buying

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]