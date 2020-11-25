The latest report on ‘Home Automation Devices Market’ now available at The Insight Partners, delivers facts and numbers regarding the market size, geographical landscape and profit forecast of the ‘Home Automation Devices Market’. In addition, the report focuses on major obstacles and the latest growth plans adopted by leading companies in this business.

Home automation is utilization of intelligent terminals, which is automation system to control home appliances and equipment. Increase in awareness for efficient energy usage, rise in electricity prices, and technological advancements are expected to drive the home automation market growth.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Home Automation Devices market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The factors that impact the global home automation market include development of innovative & energy efficient automated systems, growth in IoT market, increase in importance of home monitoring from remote locations, rise in consumer awareness related to availability of smart home devices such as automated security & lighting systems, and stringent government regulations. The adoption of home automation systems is increasing, owing to development of the construction industry and increase in demand for energy efficiency in smart homes & buildings.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABB, ADT Inc., Control4 (Wirepath Home Systems, LLC), Crestron Electronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Legrand, Savant Systems, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG

The global home automation devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, type. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as lighting control, security and access control, HVAC control, entertainment control, others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as wired, wireless. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as luxury, managed, mainstream, do it yourself (DIY)

Global Home Automation Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

