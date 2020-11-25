Cottonseed Meal is also referred to as cottonseed cake, cottonseed oil meal. It is the high protein by-product of oil extraction from cottonseed. There are two different used to extract the oil from the cottonseed. The nutrition value of cottonseed meals depends on the method of extraction, the proportion of husk and lint and degree of decortication. The main constraint for using cottonseed meal is gossypol content. However, the cottonseed meal is used as a natural fertilizer which increases the soil pH. The cottonseed meal has an n-p-k ratio of 6-0-4. Due to its nutrients, it can be used as nitrogen fertilizer.

The rising production of cotton for cottonseed meal as a protein-rich feed in countries such as India, China, and the United States. As published in â€œUnited Nations Conference on Trade and Developmentâ€ cottonseed meal contains 18 percent oil and 25 percent protein.

Latest released the research study on Global Cottonseed Meal Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cottonseed Meal Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cottonseed Meal. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore),Gimatex Ind. Pvt. Ltd (India),Planters Cotton Oil Mill Inc. (United States),Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (Netherland),ASB Group of Companies (India),PYCO Industries Inc. (United States),A Greener Way, LLC (United States),Tej Agro India Group (India),Lianyungang Huantai Machinery Co., Ltd (China),Agroinvest s.a. (Greece).

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand Cottonseed Meal as a Natural Fertilizer

Growing Demand of Cottonseed Meal for Cattle, Chicken, Fish and Horse Feeding

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Cotton Meal Due to Its High Protein Content Which is used for Dairy Cows to Enhance the Quality of Milk

Cottonseed Meal Improves the Soil Texture and Helps to Build Humic Acid Needed For Proper Plant Growth and Health

Restraints that are major highlights:

Availability Substitute Product Such as Soybean Meal Which is Also Used for Animal Feeding

Acidifying Nature of Cottonseed Meal will Restraint the Market

Opportunities

Increasing in the Livestock and Animal Feed Industry will drive the Cottonseed Meal Market

The Global Cottonseed Meal Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Powder, Cake, Pellets), Application (Feed, Fertilizer, Other), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Packaging Size (25 Kg, 50 Kg, 100 Kg)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cottonseed Meal Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

